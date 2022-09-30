Oraichain Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $636,647.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00007754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token’s launch date was September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.