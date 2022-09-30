ORAO Network (ORAO) Market Capitalization Tops $96,706.12

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $96,706.12 and $25,852.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010903 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00145084 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.87 or 0.01805374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORAO utility token is the heart's blood of the ORAO network. It serves as its central unit of staking and exchange. Anyone wishing to become a data provider or data buyer must stake an amount of tokens, and payments for data are made with the token as well.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ORAO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

