Orca Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134,115 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 28,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,942. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

