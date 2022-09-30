Orca Investment Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 2.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 39,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.04.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.