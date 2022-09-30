Orca Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Orca has a market capitalization of $85.08 million and $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orca has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Orca Coin Profile

Orca was first traded on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins. The official website for Orca is www.orca.so. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

