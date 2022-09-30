Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Orcadian Energy Trading Down 11.6 %

LON ORCA traded down GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 30.04 ($0.36). 22,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,376. Orcadian Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 29.02 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.50 ($0.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

