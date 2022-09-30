Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Orcadian Energy Trading Down 11.6 %
LON ORCA traded down GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 30.04 ($0.36). 22,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,376. Orcadian Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 29.02 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.50 ($0.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Orcadian Energy Company Profile
