OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 739.50 ($8.94).

OSB Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 412.20 ($4.98) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 531.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 528.03. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 484.94.

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

About OSB Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

(Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

