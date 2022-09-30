OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 739.50 ($8.94).
OSB Group Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 412.20 ($4.98) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 531.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 528.03. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 484.94.
OSB Group Cuts Dividend
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
Further Reading
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.