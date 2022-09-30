Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 291,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 838,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 13.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

Insider Activity

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$127,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,188.82. In other Osisko Mining news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$127,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,188.82. Also, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$29,040. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,450.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading

