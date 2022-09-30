Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.13

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 34204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on OMI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Owens & Minor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
