Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Owlet to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Owlet Price Performance

OWLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owlet

About Owlet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,813,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Featured Articles

