Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OXM opened at $89.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

