Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,334,815 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,334,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,315,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 41.1% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $125,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,161. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.