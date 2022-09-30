Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

