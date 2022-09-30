PalGold (PALG) Trading Down 39.4% Over Last Week

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. PalGold has a total market cap of $108,577.85 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PalGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PalGold Coin Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PalGold Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PalGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PalGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.