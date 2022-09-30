Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,646. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

