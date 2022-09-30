Panda DAO (PANDA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million

Panda DAO (PANDA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Panda DAO has a market cap of $2.19 million and $71,127.00 worth of Panda DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Panda DAO has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Panda DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Panda DAO Coin Profile

Panda DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. Panda DAO’s official Twitter account is @PandaDao3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Panda DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “PandaDAO seeks to reduce the control centralized organizations have over information, and instead put personal data into the hands of the people. Its aim is to produce tools for DAOs, allowing more individuals to work full-time for this type of organization. PandaDAO is developing new decentralized data systems and liberating internet products and human resources from Web2. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

