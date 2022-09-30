Pando (PANDO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $157,937.00

Pando (PANDO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Pando has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pando has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pando coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00166373 BTC.

Pando Coin Profile

Pando was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pando is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st.

Pando Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pando should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pando using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

