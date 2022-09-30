Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRMRF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

PRMRF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.68. 9,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.94. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

