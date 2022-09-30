Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Park City Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Park City Group Trading Down 9.7 %
Park City Group stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.05. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCYG. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
