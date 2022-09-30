Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Park City Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Park City Group Trading Down 9.7 %

Park City Group stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.05. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCYG. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

