Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,498.08 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Celine Boston bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,498.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,927.52.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. Pason Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.48 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.81.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

