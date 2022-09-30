Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBHC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 6,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

