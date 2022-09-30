Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 815 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,331 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66.

