Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 904 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,879,136. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

