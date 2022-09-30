Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Paychex worth $42,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Paychex by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Paychex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 105,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.12. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

