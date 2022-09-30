Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-$4.22 EPS.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.26. 7,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Paychex

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 65.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

