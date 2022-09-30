Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-$4.22 EPS.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,234. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.12.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 178,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 173.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 114,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 72,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.