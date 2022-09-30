PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 591,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,232,592 shares in the company, valued at $135,611,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Institutional Trading of PBF Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 65.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Logistics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 332,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.