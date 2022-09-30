PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

Recommended Stories

