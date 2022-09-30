PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,448,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

