PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 694 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 222,119 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 145,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

