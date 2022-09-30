PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.27 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 424,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.