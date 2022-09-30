PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VV stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.41. 11,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,930. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

