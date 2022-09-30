PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.97. 14,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,973. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

