PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Price Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 206,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,066. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

