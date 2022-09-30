PBMares Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Point Financial were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The company has a market cap of $138.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

