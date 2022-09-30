Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $17.88 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.
Pennon Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.6003 dividend. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennon Group (PEGRY)
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.