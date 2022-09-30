Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $17.88 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.6003 dividend. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pennon Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,053.33.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

