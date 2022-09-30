Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,096 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of First Bancorp worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.