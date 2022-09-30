Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth $3,709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 340,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,692,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

