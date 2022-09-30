Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Synaptics worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 273.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 440.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

