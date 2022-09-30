Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 235,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of PRA Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,016,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its position in PRA Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

