Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 246,930 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $38.49 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.84 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

