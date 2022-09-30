Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after buying an additional 27,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,405,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MDC stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

