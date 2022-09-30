Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 31,735 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,363 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,176 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 131,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.