Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,412 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.70 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

