Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 209,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.51. 483,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15.

