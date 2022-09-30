Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,417 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 156.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 105,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,117 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPIB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 20,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

