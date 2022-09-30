PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Trading 1.5% Higher

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 136,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

PetroShale Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

About PetroShale

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

