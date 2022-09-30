Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.20. 601,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.09. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$8.44 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$287,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,309 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,532.45. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$992,986.59. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$287,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,309 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,532.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,460 shares of company stock worth $2,206,514.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

