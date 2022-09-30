Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.11. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 74,095 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 492,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 686.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102,985 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,313,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

