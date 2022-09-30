Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.11. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 74,095 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
