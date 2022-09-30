Piper Sandler Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Snap to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.97.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

